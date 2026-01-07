Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 4,363 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $424,607.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,442.36. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,589 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $251,547.24.

On Monday, November 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $2,248,888.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $474,550.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 12,376 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $1,134,384.16.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 15,624 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,405,847.52.

Nuvalent Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. 895,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,373. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

