PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Purchases 8,898 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 8,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,588,898 shares in the company, valued at $128,554,326.36. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $561,736.80.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39.
PAR Technology Stock Down 1.7%
PAR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,927. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,121,000 after purchasing an additional 476,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 364,892 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,434 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,732,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,565,000 after buying an additional 249,923 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.
Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.
