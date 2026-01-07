Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Thursday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a 0.2% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 400,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,109. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

