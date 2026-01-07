Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $39.90. Swiss Re shares last traded at $40.3205, with a volume of 6,477 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.4%

About Swiss Re

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance?linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.