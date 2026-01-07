New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $71.2690, with a volume of 1476510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.
Key Stories Impacting New York Times
Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights NYT’s digital-bundle strategy as a driver of subscriber growth, higher ARPU and stronger revenue momentum — a direct fundamental positive for recurring revenue and margins. How The New York Times’ Digital Bundle Strategy Is Winning Subscribers
- Positive Sentiment: Major breaking coverage — including the Brown and M.I.T. killings and a deadly Swiss bar fire — likely generated traffic spikes and short-term ad revenue and subscription trial interest, supporting engagement metrics. Suspect in Brown and M.I.T. Killings Discussed Attacks in Videos, Officials Say Swiss Bar Hit by Deadly Fire Was Not Inspected for 6 Years, Authorities Say
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile tech and global stories — notably NYT’s reporting on Elon Musk’s xAI raising $20 billion — attract broad readership beyond core news consumers, which can lift subscription sign-ups and display ad demand. Elon Musk’s xAI Raises $20 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Sports coverage (e.g., John Harbaugh fired by the Ravens) and popular features continue to broaden audience reach and engagement, supporting digital subscription conversions in the sports/athletic vertical. John Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore is over. Ravens felt it was time for something new
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of geopolitical and economic stories (Venezuela, Cuba, Ukraine security talks) sustains steady engagement but is less directly tied to subscription conversion than home-page breaking news. Venezuela Braces for Economic Collapse From U.S. Blockade
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity considerations: the stock trades at a relatively high P/E (~34.6) vs. historical averages, and daily volume is below its 3-month average — factors that make the share price more sensitive to news and execution risk. Market data and valuation snapshot
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
New York Times Stock Up 2.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New York Times Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.
Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.
