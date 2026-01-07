Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.75 and last traded at $120.1040. 10,319,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,580,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.84.

The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This trade represents a 54.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,423 shares of company stock valued at $23,064,865. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,237,000 after acquiring an additional 964,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after buying an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

