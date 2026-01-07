Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.99. 5,031,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,076,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 33.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilray Brands by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tilray Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

