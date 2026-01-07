Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,823,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,823,493.40. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $93,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $101,360.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $102,560.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $106,960.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.8%

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 449,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $758.12 million, a P/E ratio of -387.64 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.