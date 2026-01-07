SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,211,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,488 shares.The stock last traded at $104.3710 and had previously closed at $105.87.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

