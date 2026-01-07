Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.13 and last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 2360032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

