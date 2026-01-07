American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $170.73 and last traded at $170.97, with a volume of 982204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after buying an additional 208,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,659,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.