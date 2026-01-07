Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 3,259,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,244. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,186.90. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 397.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $238,083,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

