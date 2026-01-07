BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.0450. Approximately 32,832,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 63,903,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.46.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

