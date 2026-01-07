Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 7177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

