Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 634200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
