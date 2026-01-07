Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and sell prescription drugs and related therapies. For investors they often mean exposure to heavy R&D and regulatory risk, event-driven volatility (clinical trial results, FDA approvals or patent expirations), and a mix of long-term growth potential and income from established drug franchises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Articles