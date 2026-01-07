Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) vs. Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Financial Survey

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bae Systems and Astronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bae Systems $28.48 billion 2.77 $2.50 billion N/A N/A Astronics $795.43 million 2.61 -$16.22 million ($0.09) -648.22

Risk and Volatility

Bae Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics.

Bae Systems has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bae Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bae Systems and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bae Systems 0 3 5 0 2.63 Astronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Bae Systems and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bae Systems N/A N/A N/A Astronics -0.37% 29.65% 10.15%

Summary

Bae Systems beats Astronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bae Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

