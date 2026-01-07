Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.61 and last traded at $297.3460, with a volume of 33182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).



