Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.36. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.7060, with a volume of 17,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

