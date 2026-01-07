KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 65,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $109,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

