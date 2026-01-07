MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is an exchange-listed royalty trust that holds overriding royalty and net profits interests in oil and gas properties across the United States. As a non-operating entity, the trust does not engage in exploration or development; instead, it collects a share of production revenues after operating expenses are deducted.

The trust’s interests are primarily concentrated in onshore hydrocarbon fields in West Texas, providing unitholders with exposure to established production streams.

