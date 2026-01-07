Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $105.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

PVLA opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $415,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

