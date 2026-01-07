Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.2%

GPK opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.