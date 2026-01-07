Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 794,510 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.49% of Murphy Oil worth $60,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4,974.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.58.

MUR stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Murphy Oil Corporation has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

