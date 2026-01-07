NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7%

NatWest Group stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.