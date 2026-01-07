Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 36,080 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,002,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,061,000 after buying an additional 606,441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,896,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after acquiring an additional 627,337 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,325,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

