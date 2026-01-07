VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.25.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th.
VerticalScope Trading Down 6.6%
VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. VerticalScope had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$20.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.
