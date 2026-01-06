NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,861,474 shares of company stock worth $340,422,492. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA launched the Alpamayo family — open reasoning VLA models, a simulator and 1,700+ hours of driving data — with industry partners (JLR, Lucid, Uber) to accelerate Level?4 autonomy; this expands NVDA’s TAM beyond chips into AV software/tooling. NVIDIA Announces Alpamayo

NVIDIA launched the Alpamayo family — open reasoning VLA models, a simulator and 1,700+ hours of driving data — with industry partners (JLR, Lucid, Uber) to accelerate Level?4 autonomy; this expands NVDA’s TAM beyond chips into AV software/tooling. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA introduced the Rubin chip architecture and said its Vera Rubin design is in production — earlier than expected — supporting faster model training/inference and lowering per?token costs, which underpins long?term data?center growth. TechCrunch: Rubin

NVIDIA introduced the Rubin chip architecture and said its Vera Rubin design is in production — earlier than expected — supporting faster model training/inference and lowering per?token costs, which underpins long?term data?center growth. Positive Sentiment: Partner and ecosystem news is piling up: Magna widened DRIVE Hyperion integration services, CoreWeave and Red Hat announced platform tie?ins, and manufacturing partner Foxconn reports AI server ramp — all support faster commercial adoption of NVIDIA stacks. Magna expands collaboration

Partner and ecosystem news is piling up: Magna widened DRIVE Hyperion integration services, CoreWeave and Red Hat announced platform tie?ins, and manufacturing partner Foxconn reports AI server ramp — all support faster commercial adoption of NVIDIA stacks. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are upbeat early in 2026 — Bank of America and others raised targets (median around $250) citing sustained AI demand and NVDA’s central role, which supports upward re?rating risk for the stock. Analysts set price targets

Analysts are upbeat early in 2026 — Bank of America and others raised targets (median around $250) citing sustained AI demand and NVDA’s central role, which supports upward re?rating risk for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA announced plans to field a robotaxi test service with a partner as soon as 2027 — a high?profile strategic move but one with multi?year execution and regulatory risk. CNBC: robotaxi plans

NVIDIA announced plans to field a robotaxi test service with a partner as soon as 2027 — a high?profile strategic move but one with multi?year execution and regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains heavy (including sizable 2025 disposals), which can fuel short?term volatility even as institutions accumulate; investors watch whether selling is profit?taking or signaling. Quiver: Alpamayo + insider data

Insider selling remains heavy (including sizable 2025 disposals), which can fuel short?term volatility even as institutions accumulate; investors watch whether selling is profit?taking or signaling. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs reported by some suppliers could push GPU prices higher and compress some end?market demand or margins if costs are passed through. Memory price report

Rising memory costs reported by some suppliers could push GPU prices higher and compress some end?market demand or margins if costs are passed through. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted the stock didn’t get an immediate pop from robotics product demos (Barron’s) — signaling investor focus remains on near?term revenue catalysts and margins rather than long?dated vision alone. Barron’s: stock slips on robotics

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.