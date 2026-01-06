LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WLTH. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Stock Performance

WLTH stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

In other LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF news, insider Lauren Lin sold 30,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $423,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,906. This trade represents a 24.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fortunato sold 765,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,712,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,481,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,734,714. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,427,510.

About LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

