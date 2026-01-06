Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Shares of EXPE opened at $287.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $292.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

