Analyzing Post (NYSE:POST) & Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Post and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.11% 11.72% 3.46% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Post shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Post has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Post and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Post presently has a consensus price target of $125.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Post and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $8.16 billion 0.61 $335.70 million $5.48 17.68 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than Post.

Summary

Post beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

