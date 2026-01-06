Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 35.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) rose 35.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 106,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 65,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 35.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile



Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

