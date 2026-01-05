Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 694,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 513,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

