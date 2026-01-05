Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $348.77 and last traded at $349.2540, with a volume of 186651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average is $297.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

