Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Cut by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,713,506,000 after buying an additional 1,457,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $185.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

