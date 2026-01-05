Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Buy” at Melius Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Melius Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,941.94, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s reported ~$5 billion purchase of Intel stock is being viewed as a strategic vote of confidence and a potential catalyst for closer AI-related collaboration; that investor backing is a key reason traders are buying the stock. Intel (INTC) Draws Strategic Nvidia Investment

Nvidia’s reported ~$5 billion purchase of Intel stock is being viewed as a strategic vote of confidence and a potential catalyst for closer AI-related collaboration; that investor backing is a key reason traders are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: anticipation around the Panther Lake CPU announcements and Intel’s CES 2026 launch (refreshed Core Ultra desktop CPUs and new AI features) has boosted sentiment that Intel can regain product leadership and revenue upside. Watch The Intel CES 2026 Launch Event

Product momentum: anticipation around the Panther Lake CPU announcements and Intel’s CES 2026 launch (refreshed Core Ultra desktop CPUs and new AI features) has boosted sentiment that Intel can regain product leadership and revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Capital flows and institutional interest (large purchases noted among some funds) plus recent upbeat analyst price targets from a few shops are supporting the rally and underpinning optimism about a multi-year recovery. Quiver Quant Intel Ownership & Sentiment

Capital flows and institutional interest (large purchases noted among some funds) plus recent upbeat analyst price targets from a few shops are supporting the rally and underpinning optimism about a multi-year recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer analysis pieces and CES coverage are creating headlines that could sustain trading volume but are not single-handedly decisive—market reaction depends on concrete product demos and guidance at the event. Evaluating Intel vs. Peers

Industry/peer analysis pieces and CES coverage are creating headlines that could sustain trading volume but are not single-handedly decisive—market reaction depends on concrete product demos and guidance at the event. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: AMD’s gains in the PC/gaming segment (driven by its AI strategy and product momentum) pose a clear threat to Intel’s historical share in a profitable market segment. AMD’s Gamer Boom Signals Trouble

Competitive pressure: AMD’s gains in the PC/gaming segment (driven by its AI strategy and product momentum) pose a clear threat to Intel’s historical share in a profitable market segment. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk: ongoing manufacturing concerns (reports of challenges with advanced nodes such as 18A) remain a material downside if Intel misses timelines or yields, tempering enthusiasm despite the Nvidia stake. InsiderMonkey on Manufacturing Risks

Execution risk: ongoing manufacturing concerns (reports of challenges with advanced nodes such as 18A) remain a material downside if Intel misses timelines or yields, tempering enthusiasm despite the Nvidia stake. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst/target landscape: while some firms raised targets, others retain sell/underweight ratings—keep an eye on updated guidance and the CES demos to see if sell-side views shift more uniformly. Analyst Ratings Snapshot

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.