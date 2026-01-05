Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $16.61 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 281,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

