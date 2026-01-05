Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

Katana Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

