Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.
About Katana Capital
