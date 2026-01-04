EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.20. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 1,316 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.96 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.28.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of C$8.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

