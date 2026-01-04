Wrapped TFUEL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $214.61 Thousand (WTFUEL)

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TFUEL has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TFUEL has a market cap of $214.61 thousand and $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TFUEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TFUEL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,406.20 or 1.00168636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Profile

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TFUEL is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TFUEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.01840321 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TFUEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TFUEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TFUEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TFUEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.