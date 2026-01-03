Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 159,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 93,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.98.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

