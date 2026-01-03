BrightView (NYSE:BV) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Head to Head Review

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VCI Global and BrightView, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VCI Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 BrightView 1 3 2 2 2.63

BrightView has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than VCI Global.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

VCI Global has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VCI Global and BrightView”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VCI Global $27.83 million 0.13 $7.87 million N/A N/A BrightView $2.67 billion 0.45 $56.00 million $0.04 314.88

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than VCI Global.

Profitability

This table compares VCI Global and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VCI Global N/A N/A N/A BrightView 2.10% 8.43% 3.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of VCI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightView beats VCI Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. In addition, the company engages in corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, equity investment, and merger and acquisition; listings on recognized stock exchanges; fintech advisory; technology development; and computer software programming. Further, it is involved in provision of artificial intelligence; image processing; communication; networking and process control software services; money lending services; education and training services; real estate management consultancy services; and leasing and operational management of resort properties. The company serves its products to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

