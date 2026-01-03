iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Reduced by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

