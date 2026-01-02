Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 519,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 104,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.57.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

