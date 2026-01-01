S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.86 and last traded at GBX 20.40. Approximately 3,017,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

Key S4 Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting S4 Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher intraday buying and volume above the stock’s average suggest renewed buyer interest and short-term momentum that may support further upside. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Higher intraday buying and volume above the stock’s average suggest renewed buyer interest and short-term momentum that may support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: The report is primarily a market snapshot rather than company-specific news — it summarizes market price, volume and standard metrics (market cap ~£135m, liquidity and moving averages), so the move appears driven by market flows rather than a corporate catalyst. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

The report is primarily a market snapshot rather than company-specific news — it summarizes market price, volume and standard metrics (market cap ~£135m, liquidity and moving averages), so the move appears driven by market flows rather than a corporate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals flagged in the piece raise caution: negative PE (loss-making), a high reported debt-to-equity ratio and the 200?day moving average sits above the current price — all signs of elevated risk and a longer-term downtrend versus the 12?month high. These factors argue for due diligence before buying. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market capitalization of £135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.44.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

