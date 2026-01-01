Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):

12/22/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $67.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $71.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $70.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $4,372,051.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,990.64. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $2,341,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,077 shares in the company, valued at $51,759,790.62. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 518,585 shares of company stock valued at $43,749,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

