Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):
- 12/22/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $67.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $71.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $70.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 12/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/26/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics
In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $4,372,051.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,990.64. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $2,341,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,077 shares in the company, valued at $51,759,790.62. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 518,585 shares of company stock valued at $43,749,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.
The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Do not delete, read immediately
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.