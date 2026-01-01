IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. 332,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 62,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.49.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.