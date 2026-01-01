Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,741,380 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100,427 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,379,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,379,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 1.8%

Ageagle Aerial Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Ageagle Aerial Systems has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Ageagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ageagle Aerial Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc (NYSE American: UAVS) is an investment and operating company dedicated to the commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sector. The firm acquires and integrates UAS-related businesses across research and development, manufacturing, sales and contract operations. By combining R&D and integration, direct product sales and aerial services, Ageagle builds a diversified offering of drone technologies and end-to-end solutions for a range of industries.

Ageagle’s subsidiaries develop and supply both fixed-wing and multirotor unmanned platforms equipped with advanced payloads such as precision agricultural spraying systems, multispectral imaging, LiDAR scanning and thermal sensors.

