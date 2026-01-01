International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 40% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,376,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,677% from the average session volume of 133,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.