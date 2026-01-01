Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.5340, but opened at $104.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.28 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.